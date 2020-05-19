The first batch of COVID-19 mass testing of Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) offenders is in.
According to prison officials, of the first tests that were administered 1,446 were negative and 189 were positive — an 11% positive rate. The results come from 13 units across the state.
Officials say that the strike team oral swab testing of offenders and employees is moving "very quickly."
In the first 7 days of testing, the 12 teams have collected 34,033 offender tests and 7,863 employee tests. Collection of tests is complete at the Ellis, Fort Stockton, LeBlanc, Lopez, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Telford, Terrell, Sanchez, Segovia, Stiles, Woodman, and Wynne units.
Testing continues or is underway at the Clements, Darrington, Eastham, Estelle, Garza East, Gist, Gurney, Hutchins, Holliday, Hughes, Huntsville, Jester III, Lynaugh, Lychner, Ney and Robertson units.
In total there have been 38,203 offenders and 11,836 employees tested. 2214 offenders and 742 staff have tested positive with 457 offenders and 145 staff recovered.
There have been 32 offender deaths connected to COVID 19 with an additional 27 under investigation. There have been 7 employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|19
|17
|178
|17
|ELLIS
0
|23
|57
|811
|57
|ESTELLE
|3
|601
|152
|1512
|155
|GOREE
|3
|11
|19
|224
|21
|HOLLIDAY
|5
|10
|21
|290
|26
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|69
|49
|574
|49
|WYNNE
|3
|248
|92
|914
|95
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|28
|ESTELLE
|19
|GOREE
|6
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|1
|WYNNE
|65
|
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.