Active cases of COVID-19 jumped to 247 offenders within Walker County's seven prison units, tracking numbers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Wednesday.
An additional 119 unit employees have tested positive for the virus.
Across the state, there are 697 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,798 offenders who have tested positive.
There have been 30 presumed offender deaths and 25 pending autopsy results. Seven staff members have died from COVID-19.
There are now 452 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
Units on lockdown include: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Cole, Crain, Dalhart, Darrington, Duncan, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, ETTF, Ferguson, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Henley, Holliday, Hospital Galveston, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lopez, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Montford, Murray, Ney, Pack, Polunsky, Powledge, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Segovia, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Torres, Tulia, Wheeler, Woodman, Wynne and Young
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test..
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|19
|16
|289
|16
|ELLIS
0
|21
|55
|1008
|55
|ESTELLE
|4
|69
|85
|1275
|89
|GOREE
|15
|6
|10
|172
|24
|HOLLIDAY
|13
|7
|0
|197
|13
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|65
|47
|499
|47
|WYNNE
|2
|18
|32
|2113
|34
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|26
|ESTELLE
|18
|GOREE
|5
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|1
|WYNNE
|65
