In it's latest update on Thursday, tracking numbers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show that offender cases of COVID-19 reached 220 within Walker County's seven prison units. An additional 105 unit employees have tested positive for the virus.
Throughout the state there are 535 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,336 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,379 offenders who have tested positive. 5 employees and 25 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19. There are now 72 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.
There are an additional 16 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. 3 other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
TDCJ Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Polunsky, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|13
|260
|13
|ELLIS
|8
|15
|61
|1202
|69
|ESTELLE
|6
|63
|52
|816
|58
|GOREE
|3
|5
|9
|298
|12
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|2
|51
|38
|445
|40
|WYNNE
|2
|18
|47
|2159
|50
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|20
|ESTELLE
|16
|GOREE
|3
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|62
