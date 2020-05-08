In it's latest update on Friday, tracking numbers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show that offender cases of COVID-19 reached 223 within Walker County's seven prison units. An additional 108 unit employees have tested positive for the virus.
Throughout the state there are 566 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,402 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19. 5 employees and 25 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19. There are now 80 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.
Two offender deaths were also reported on Friday, with one coming from the Telford Unit in New Boston and another from the Clements Unit in Amarillo.
TDCJ Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|16
|13
|260
|13
|ELLIS
|8
|16
|63
|1302
|71
|ESTELLE
|6
|62
|52
|1065
|58
|GOREE
|12
|5
|9
|292
|21
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|2
|51
|38
|450
|40
|WYNNE
|3
|18
|48
|2154
|51
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|21
|ESTELLE
|16
|GOREE
|4
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|63
