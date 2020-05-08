TDCJ logo

In it's latest update on Friday, tracking numbers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show that offender cases of COVID-19 reached 223 within Walker County's seven prison units. An additional 108 unit employees have tested positive for the virus. 

Throughout the state there are 566 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,402 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19. 5 employees and 25 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19. There are now 80 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.

Two offender deaths were also reported on Friday, with one coming from the Telford Unit in New Boston and another from the Clements Unit in Amarillo. 

TDCJ Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.

The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.

WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES

UNITS PENDING NEGATIVE POSITIVE MED. RESTRICTION MED. ISOLATION 
BYRD 0161326013
ELLIS 81663130271
ESTELLE 66252106558
GOREE125929221
HOLLIDAY2302
HUNTSVILLE 2513845040
WYNNE 318482154 51

WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS

UNITS   POSITIVE   
BYRD   2  
ELLIS   21  
ESTELLE   16  
GOREE  4  
HOLLIDAY  2  
HUNTSVILLE     
WYNNE   63  

