A local correctional officer died Saturday morning a fight with COVID-19.
According to a release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, correctional officer Maria Mendez, 59, of the Wynne Unit was hospitalized after feeling short of breath after work on April 12 with a cough and slight fever. On April 15th, she was transferred to Methodist Hospital in Houston where she was placed on a ventilator in intensive care.
Mendez served the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for nearly 11 years.
The prison agency also announced the death of Jesse Bolton, 62, a correctional officer at the Eastham Unit in Lovelady.
Prison officials say that on May 6 Bolton began feeling ill with stroke like symptoms and was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital. He was tested for COVID-19 and that test returned negative. He was transferred to Conroe Regional Hospital where he was placed on life support. Bolton was pronounced dead May 8th at 4:00 pm. A second test for COVID 19 returned positive.
“Even in these unprecedented times there are moments that are especially jarring,” said Bryan Collier TDCJ Executive Director. “Losing any employee is difficult but learning of two deaths in a single day is unthinkable. The thoughts and prayers of the entire agency are with all the family and friends of both Officers Menendez and Bolton.”
In total there have been seven TDCJ employee deaths that have a preliminary cause of COVID-19. There have also been 27 offender deaths with a preliminary COVID-19 cause and an additional 17 offender deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.
In total there are 582 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1427 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 82 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
20,277 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
TDCJ Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Boyd, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester III, Jordan, Leblanc, Lychner, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Ney, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
UNITS
PENDING
NEGATIVE
POSITIVE
MED. RESTRICTION
MED. ISOLATION
BYRD
0
17
13
260
13
ELLIS
8
16
64
1304
72
ESTELLE
6
62
52
893
58
GOREE
12
5
9
267
21
HOLLIDAY
2
5
0
0
2
HUNTSVILLE
2
51
39
529
41
WYNNE
2
18
49
2156
51
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
UNITS
POSITIVE
BYRD
2
ELLIS
21
ESTELLE
17
GOREE
4
HOLLIDAY
2
HUNTSVILLE
0
WYNNE
63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.