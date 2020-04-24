A second inmate housed in the Wynne Unit has died from COVID-19 related symptoms.
Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, announced Friday that 79-year-old Thomas Rodriguez was pronounced dead at Hospital Galveston on Thursday where he was being treated for COVID-19.
He had been assigned to the Wynne Unit, but was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital suffering from shortness of breath on April 19. Later that day he was transported to Hospital Galveston where he tested positive for COVID-19.
Agency officials say that Rodriguez suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions.
He was serving a life sentence for aggravated kidnapping out of Harris County. His family declined to have an autopsy performed, however COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.
There are an additional seven deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. Two other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
There are currently 62 inmate positives and 38 employee positives within the Wynne Unit.
In total there are 274 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 752 offenders. There are now 18 employees and 47 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
Six local units are on a precautionary lockdown, including Byrd, Ellis, Estelle, Goree, Huntsville and Wynne. Other TDCJ units on lockdown are: Baten, Bell, Beto, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Crain, Eastham, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell and Woodman.
The lockdowns are impacting approximately 43,404 offenders.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|1
|16
|5
|109
|6
|ELLIS
|10
|9
|12
|640
|22
|ESTELLE
|7
|40
|25
|1679
|32
|GOREE
|0
|2
|2
|83
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|2
|0
|32
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|4
|3
|3
|237
|7
|WYNNE
|1
|12
|62
|2288
|63
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|2
|ESTELLE
|13
|GOREE
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|38
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.