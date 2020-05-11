In it's latest update on Friday, tracking numbers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show that offender cases of COVID-19 reached 265 within Walker County's seven prison units. An additional 110 unit employees have tested positive for the virus.
Throughout the state there are 640 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,7,11 offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least seven employees and 30 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19. There are also at least 80 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.
TDCJ Units on a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clemens, Clements, Coffield, Cole, Crain, Dalhart, Darrington, Duncan, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, ETTF, Ferguson, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Henley, Holliday, Hospital Galveston, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, LeBlanc, Lopez, Lychner, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Polunsky, Powledge, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Segovia, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Torres, Tulia, Woodman, Wynne and Young
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|17
|14
|338
|14
|ELLIS
|9
|16
|64
|1192
|73
|ESTELLE
|6
|62
|87
|947
|94
|GOREE
|12
|5
|9
|266
|21
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|2
|51
|40
|529
|42
|WYNNE
|4
|18
|51
|2156
|55
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|2
|ELLIS
|21
|ESTELLE
|17
|GOREE
|4
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|1
|WYNNE
|63
