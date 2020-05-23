Active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise within Walker County's seven prison units, due to increased testing.
In its latest update on Friday, agency officials say that there are currently 316 active offender cases. The largest outbreak is at the Estelle Unit, which currently has 126 active cases.
The agency also reported four additional offender deaths. Those include:
45-year-old Beto Unit offender Jeffrey Davis died May 11th. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14th and he was placed in medical isolation. He suffered from a number of significant pre-existing medical conditions. On May 2nd, he was transported from Palestine to a hospital in Tyler. Preliminary autopsy results indicated COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death. Davis had served 3 years of a 15 sentence from Galveston County.
Jose Martinez died May 15th after a near month long hospitalization. He was 67 years old and was transferred to a local hospital from the Clements Unit in Amarillo on April 18th. Martinez tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a possible cause of death. Martinez had served 23 years of a life sentence out of Hockley County.
51 year old Adrian Duncan died May 10th at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Scott Unit in Angleton to the hospital on April 26th. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death. Duncan had served nearly 10 years of a 35-year sentence out of Harris County.
52-year-old Thomas Weber died May 11th after being transported to HCA Hospital Conroe. He was hospitalized from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville on May 10th, suffering from COVID-19 possible symptoms. He also suffered from a number of preexisting conditions and did test positive for the virus. Weber had served 7 years of a 30-year sentence out of Polk County. The preliminary results of an autopsy suggest a contributing cause of death is COVID-19.
In total there have been 48,008 offenders and 15,128 employees tested. 2,495 offenders and 758 staff have tested positive. 1082 offenders and 181 staff have recovered. There have been 36 offender deaths connected to COVID 19 with an additional 22 under investigation. There have been 7 employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|16
|18
|5
|197
|7
|ELLIS
66
|297
|21
|894
|21
|ESTELLE
|35
|607
|126
|1708
|131
|GOREE
|18
|11
|5
|161
|7
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|13
|32
|336
|35
|HUNTSVILLE
|32
|77
|39
|453
|50
|WYNNE
|59
|270
|88
|697
|88
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|3
|ELLIS
|23
|ESTELLE
|21
|GOREE
|7
|HOLLIDAY
|3
|HUNTSVILLE
|1
|WYNNE
|25
