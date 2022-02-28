The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will soon begin the process of relocating one of the largest urban bat colonies in the state from an abandoned warehouse near the Huntsville Unit.
The warehouse, built in 1937, was previously used for housing cotton, among other goods, until a large fire in the mid-1990s rendered the building unusable. A colony of Brazilian free-tailed bats, also known as Mexican free-tailed bats, took up residence in the building in 1997 and has since grown to become one of the largest urban bat colonies in the state, with an estimated 750,000 bats that use the structure as a maternity roost, migratory stopover and hibernation site.
For the past 25 years, the community has taken pride in the colony and has even boasted it as a tourism site, similar to the bats of the South Congress Bridge in Austin. The colony has drawn visitors to the warehouse each sunset to observe as the bats emerge from their roost to feed on insects high above Huntsville, sometimes traveling up to 100 miles in search of food.
However, after multiple occupational health concerns and concerns about the structural integrity of the building from structural engineers, TDCJ is now seeking to relocate the bats and demolish the warehouse, before it suddenly collapses.
Working with Texas Parks & Wildlife to ensure a safe relocation, the process will be a gradual movement to help minimize potential human-bat conflict and will be split across two phases when the bats are most active and therefore not roosting for long periods of time in the warehouse.
In 2021, TDCJ began the process of surveying the building and determined that the northern section of the warehouse could be dismantled without negatively affecting the colony. A bat expert was hired by the agency to seal the 100-foot section off and move non-migratory and geriatric bats to the southern section of the warehouse. The northern section is now completely empty and its demolition process will begin this week, completing phase one.
The second phase will begin this spring, when TDCJ, TPWD and a bat exclusion expert will work to retrofit the man-made bat roosts located near the warehouse. The manmade bat roosts were constructed in 2017 in an attempt to safely lure the mammals out of the warehouse, however, they never quite took to them as intended. As part of the second phase, a fence will be built around the bat houses, which will allow bats to enter and exit with reduced public exposure and it is hoped that the structures will keep the bats from relocating to other buildings throughout the area.
During this time, TDCJ notes that they will identify and seal any entry points in the warehouse to prevent bats from recolonizing once they leave for their annual migration south. This fall, after it is determined that the warehouse is completely empty, all bat waste has been removed and the man-made bat roosts are ready for the new residents, the agency will proceed with tearing down the remainder of the building.
TPWD warns that the movement of bats from an established roost may bring about potential human health concerns for the workers and the surrounding community. Contact with bats and their guano can result in disease risks, such as histoplasmosis and rabies. As a result, TPWD and TDCJ are working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services for public health guidance.
If you find dead or live bats, it’s extremely important to not handle them. The best course of action is to leave the bat alone and, if the downed bat is still alive, to contact a rehabilitator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.