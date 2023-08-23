The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is now accepting applications for its inaugural Citizens’ Academy. The Citizens’ Academy offers a unique opportunity for community members to gain an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of the largest department of corrections in the country.
“TDCJ is thrilled to embark on this new endeavor and looks forward to engaging with the community through the first annual Citizens’ Academy,” said Amanda Hernandez, Director of Communications. “Attendees will gain valuable insights into our daily operations, initiatives, and our unwavering commitment to public safety and the rehabilitation of those within our care.”
The Citizens’ Academy aims to foster meaningful partnerships with the citizens of Huntsville and surrounding counties, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the various functions of TDCJ. The program will feature special presentations and tours by leadership from different agency departments.
The Academy will consist of six sessions, held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evenings, at various TDCJ sites in Huntsville. The classes will commence on Oct. 5, and conclude with a formal graduation ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
This unique opportunity is open to adults aged 18 and older, and participation is completely free of charge. Interested individuals can apply by visiting https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/citizens_academy/index.html and completing the online application form.
For further information about the Citizens’ Academy, please contact Hannah Haney, Deputy Director of Communications, at hannah.haney@tdcj.texas.gov or call 936-437-6052.
