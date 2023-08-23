Area entities have been busy holding public hearings and setting new tax rates throughout Walker County.
The Walker County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing 9:05a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, on the proposed tax rate of $0.4127/$100 of property value. The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter approved tax rate. As a result, Walker County is not required to hold an election. The voter approval tax rate is $0.4607/$100.
A tax rate not to exceed $0.3425/$100 valuation has been proposed for adoption by the City of Huntsville. This rate exceeds the lower of the no-new-revenue or voter approval tax rate. State law requires that a public hearing be held by the governing body before adopting the proposed tax rate. The City of Huntsville proposes to use revenue attributable to the tax rate increase for the purpose of increased cost of providing Police and Fire protection, Street maintenance, Library and Parks operations, and other General Fund operational costs. The no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2023 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for City of Huntsville from the same properties in both the 2022 tax year and the 2023 tax year. A public hearing by City Council on the proposed tax rate will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Huntsville Public Library.
The Huntsville Independent School District Board of Trustees met in regular session on Aug. 17 and set the tax rate for the 2023 tax year at $0.8571/$100 with $0.7121 for maintenance and operation and $0.145 for payment and interest on debts.
The Richards Independent School District will hold a public meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, to discuss the district’s budget which will determine the tax rate that will be adopted. The proposed maintenance tax rate is $0.6842/$100. The proposed school debt service tax rate is $0.1428/$100. The highest tax rate the district can adopt before requiring voter approval is 0.827.
The Walker County Emergency Services District 2 governing body is proposing a tax rate of $0.10/$100. The no-new-revenue tax rate will raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties in both the 2022 tax year and the 2023 tax year. A public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Station 71, 411 FM 1375 East, New Waverly.
Each entity provides more information on their respective websites.
The 86th Texas Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state.
The Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, Senate Bill 2 is an omnibus bill that makes significant changes to local government tax rate-setting, truth-in-taxation, rollback tax rates, elections to approve tax increases, appraisal review board procedures, and local government notices and websites concerning property taxes.
SB 2 will demystify Texans property tax bills. Taxpayers will have much better information about their property taxes thanks to a new provision in SB 2. Texans are used to getting an estimate of their October tax bill in early spring. The notices of proposed value from the appraisal districts include a property tax estimate using last year’s tax rates for each jurisdiction. Unfortunately, that estimate is almost always wrong, the Texas Taxpapers and Research Association reports.
The values used are preliminary and a final value may come after the property owner has successfully protested to a lower number and each taxing unit will adopt new rates over the summer that may be very different from the prior year rates.
The no-new-revenue tax rate (formerly the “effective tax rate,” i.e. the rate which will raise the same amount of property tax revenue as in the previous year, excluding revenue from taxes on new property).
The voter approval tax rate (formerly the “rollback tax rate,” i.e. the rate above which voters could prevent an increase). The proposed tax rate the taxing unit intends to adopt. The amount of taxes the proposed tax rate would raise versus the no-new-revenue tax rate is the increase in taxes the property owner will pay if that rate and the corresponding budget it finances is adopted.
Property owners will be able to see, in real time, how each individual taxing unit’s budget decisions will impact their individual tax bills and by how much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.