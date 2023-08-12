The County Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in regular session to appoint the presiding judges for the upcoming November 7 election. The election judges terms will run from Sept. 1, 2023 to August 2024.
The Court will receive a presentation from the National Weather Service certifying that Walker County is StormReady as outlined in the Statutory Agenda.
The Consent Agenda lists a facility request by the Huntsville Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for use of the Courthouse Gazebo on Friday, Sept. 8, for the Stand Up to Cancer candlelight vigil. Two individuals, B.J. Gaines Jr. and Juanita Hall, will be considered for appointment to the Board of Commissioners of the Walker County Housing Authority.
The agenda has 17 bid renewals for external auditing services, jail food, gasoline and diesel fuel, EMS billing services, debris removal (2) and and monitor, physician services, pest control services, culverts and pipe (4), In/Out County Hauling, and civil engineering services (2).
The Court will review information on the certified values, final calculations and notices for the No-New-Revenue tax rate and Voter-Approved Tax Rate. County Judge Colt Christian will present the proposed budget for filing with the County Clerk and a public hearing on the proposed budget has been scheduled for 9 am, Monday, Aug. 28, at the Walker County Courthouse. A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
The District Clerk Leslie Woolley has submitted a request to have the Sam Houston Trail Coalition added to the non-profit juror donation list.
The Sam Houston Trails Coalition is dedicated to maintaining and expanding the trail systems in the Sam Houston National Forest.The Coalition helps maintain the 128 mile Lone Star Hiking Trail, 85 miles of multi-use trail, 30 miles of cycling trails, and 19 miles of equestrian trails.
A public hearing concerning amendments to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations, Chapter 232 of the Texas Local Government Code is posted by the Planning and Development Department. A budget workshop is scheduled for the end of the meeting.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s scheduled agenda but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
