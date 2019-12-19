Tamales for Christmas

To some, a traditional Christmas meal might be a ham, turkey or even a Christmas Story-esque venture to the local Chinese eatery.
Those individuals would most likely not be from Texas.
While the history of tamales precedes any celebration of Christ, many Texans now think of tamales as a part of their Christmas tradition.
The small bundles composed of meat (or a vegetarian alternative) wrapped in masa and tucked in a corn husk or banana leaf for safe keeping, are made as part of the religious festival of Las Posadas. The celebration taking place between Dec. 16 – 24 is traditionally observed in Latin culture and commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of safe refuge.
Now, the Christmas tradition is also known to bring families and friends together over tamaladas, or tamale making parties, producing a plethora of tamales to share and warm memories.
For Fiesta Taqueria owner Mandy Johnson’s family, it was her grandmother that brought everyone together over a tamalada and taught her how to make them so as to continue the tradition.
“(My grandmother) would say ‘invite your friends over’ and you thought you were going to get to hang out with your friends and they’d get there and she would have a table full of masa, hojas and the meat, and we would all have to help make tamales … that’s what my grandmother did for us for Christmas as a family,” Johnson said.
Owning long-standing local restaurant Fiesta Taqueria, however, has kept Johnson busy and while she likes to cook for herself, she leaves all of the cooking to her head cook who makes every tamale by hand, creating consistently delicious home made tamales.
The family restaurant readily serves pork tamales, though special orders of chicken, bean, cheese and jalapeño tamales can be prepared as well as custom orders.
“We had a request for some cream cheese ones recently and I said ‘I’ve never done those but we can try,’ and they turned out amazing, they were really good,” Johnson said.
Though Fiesta Taqueria serves tamales year-round, Johnson does note that they are in high demand from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.
All of Fiesta Taqueria’s recipes, including the tamales, are of Johnson’s grandmother’s creation, though Johnson occasionally adds one of her own recipes to the specials. A mix of typical Mexican dishes such as crispy tacos and bistek, accompanied by asado de puerco and chiles rellenos from her grandfather’s home town of San Luis Potos in Mexico are perfectly replicated and served by the same long-standing staff that faithful regulars have come to know.
The restaurant was originally opened 30 years ago by Johnson’s father and grandfather as a take-out only trailer serving tamales and fajita burritos, though after a year it was clear that they needed a full fledged restaurant to meet the high demand.
Now, Fiesta Taqueria is nestled in the Piney Woods off of Hwy. 190 in a homey teal building that has been expanded upon four times already. A “Welcome Home” sign greets customers at the front door, leading into a dining room that exudes the confidence that everyone who dines there is both friend and family, a feeling that is solidified with a hug goodbye from the owner herself.
Johnson has always known that she wanted to be in the restaurant business and has grown up in it her whole life.
The dream started with her grandfather who moved to the Houston area when he was 18 from San Luis Potos. Before making the move to Huntsville, he and his wife owned a slew of bars, a hotel and a cleaners for Johnson’s grandmother, however the restaurant business was what he enjoyed the most.
As soon as Johnson was tall enough to reach the sink, she would spend her days helping her grandparents in their Houston restaurant while her parents worked during the day. The family later moved to Huntsville to be near family where Johnson graduated from Huntsville High School in 1992.
A year later, her family’s business hit a slow streak and her father tried to close the restaurant two to three times, but Johnson begged him to pray and keep it open.
Though the restaurant still faces its occasional hardships with increasing competition and a location that is not exactly in the center of town, the restaurant remains – as does Johnson’s confident and determined attitude to uphold the integrity of her family’s restaurant.
“I literally work here everyday to make my dad proud, this is his baby that he started,” Johnson said.
Fiesta Taqueria, located at 1102 Hwy. 190 in Huntsville, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
