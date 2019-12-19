Tamales for Christmas

Michelle Wulfson | The ItemGerardo Luna, Pedro Lara, Olga Chicas and Mandy Johnson of Fiesta Taqueria are busy fulfilling tamale orders for the holiday season. The home made Fiesta Taqueria tamales are popular year-round and are a classic staple for the restaurant, however they are typically in high demand from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. Employees not pictured include Maria Soledad and Tiffany Gilstrap.