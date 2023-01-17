The Tall Pines Quilt Guild (TPQG) is seeking applicants for their annual scholarship for high school and home school seniors who can show proof of enrollment to a trade school, community college, or four year university. The scholarship is open to students in counties where their members reside: Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, Montgomery, Madison, Ellis, Grimes, and Houston. The application deadline is April 15.
Applicants must show proficiency in sewing with a portfolio of their work and write an essay that outlines their goals for the next five years. The TPQG started the scholarship fund in 2007, awarding two students $500 each. They now select one student and award them with $2,500.
Last year’s recipient was Jamie Albert. The committee decision to award Albert was unanimous because of her outstanding application and her dedication to serving others. Albert is a graduate of Alpha Omega High School and is attending Sam Houston University this semester to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. She volunteered at the Good Shepherd Mission, Fair on the Square, CASA, and several other charitable organizations in Huntsville.
Albert’s sewing included making surgery caps and pillow case covers for Texas Children's Hospital. She also made dresses, receiving blankets, backpacks and book covers for children in Nicaragua and Honduras.
This is the second year for Linda Wetherell to serve as the scholarship committee chairperson. She joined TPQG in 2021, but was quite familiar with the group through her mother Patsy Adams, who was a member for more than 20 years. Wetherell often attended quilting classes when visiting from Houston.
Her late brother Donald bought their mother a Gammill long arm quilting machine, allowing her to create a quilting business called Hummingbird Quilting. Both of their grandmothers were traditional quilters, so the art form is very close to her heart. Using their talents as a group to raise funds for charitable causes gives their craft a higher level of purpose.
“I really think it's amazing to be able to do this for young people,” said Wetherell. “Last year several members made a beautiful quilt that was raffled off at Fair on the Square. All members contributed by selling tickets and showing the quilt at area events and guild meetings in surrounding counties. Many members make personal donations to the scholarship as well.”
Monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 3737 Highway 30 East. Most meetings include demonstrations from members and a guest speaker who has a special technique or product that is specific to quilting. Those speakers will usually hold a class the following day at Fabric Carousel on 12th Street in downtown Huntsville.
Class fees usually run between $35 and $50 dollars per person. Membership in the guild is not required to register for classes. Membership dues are $40 per year. Senior Memberships for those over 70 are $35, and $10 for youth under 18. Interested parties can attend two meetings free of charge before being asked to join.
To learn more about the TPQG, and access the scholarship application, visit https://www.tallpinesquiltguild.com/. Access the Calendar for meeting and workshop details. To register for classes, go to the Contact Page and click on Eve Shelly, VP of Programs to send an email.
