The Tall Pines Association of Realtors has elected Mary Anne Tyler to serve as president of their organization for the upcoming year. Tyler is making a return to the lead role, having served in numerous roles, including president, in years past.
Tyler succeeds outgoing board president Michelle Whitecotton. Whitecotton has held the position for the past two years and is looking forward to a somewhat less demanding role in the organization. She will remain on the board of directors as immediate past president.
“I know Mary Anne will do a great job leading this organization, she has all of the right skills to excel at this position,” Whitecotton said.
During Tyler’s acceptance speech at the group’s December meeting in Huntsville, she expressed excitement at what the group has planned for 2021, including locally held continuing education classes for members.
Rounding out the Board of Directors for the upcoming year are: Vice President Bill Tutor, Secretary/ Treasurer Eric Fugate, Director Carolyn Baker, Director Margaret Miller, Director Dalene Zender, Director Daniel Bius and Director Donna Pinon.
The Tall Pines Association of Realtors is a non-profit professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate. It is composed of realtor members from Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity counties.
