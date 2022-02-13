Take a journey through time with the Historic Tours of Texas, as it visits local landmarks and exhibits that tell the story of Black history in Huntsville.
This is the first year that the tours have been operational, according to Dr. Caroline Crimm, the Walker County Historical Commission Head of Publications. However, it’s an endeavor the commission has been working on putting together for several years now.
The Historic Tours of Texas African American Tour will begin with a stop at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, for a look at their growing Black History Month exhibit, “12 Plus 1.”
Going into its second year, the exhibit is an ongoing project of Sam Houston Memorial Museum exhibit curator Judy Routh, with the intentions of sharing the full story of Texas history and those behind its success.
“12 Plus 1” strives to bring recognition to the lives of 12 slaves owned by the Houston family, as well as one runaway who returned, by telling their stories and connecting their contributions to the growth of the African American community in Huntsville.
At the epicenter of the exhibit is Joshua Houston, as his life was so closely intertwined with Sam Houston’s and deeply rooted in the development of African American history in Huntsville.
Joshua Houston was an integral part of the Houston household, though he was raised a slave within the family, he is often referred to as being seen as family among Sam and his wife, Margaret, and even took the senator’s last name after being freed.
Taught to read and write and becoming a skilled craftsman under Sam’s wing at an early age, Joshua was able to go on to become one of Walker County’s leading African American figures. After the Civil War, Joshua opened his own blacksmith shop in Rogersville, was a founding member of the first Black-owned church, New Union Church, which was also the site of one of the earliest Black schools in Huntsville. He was then elected, under the new Texas Constitution as a county commissioner in 1878 and 1882, and served as a member of the Texas delegation to the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 1888.
His son, Samuel Walker Houston, went on to found the Galilee training school and later became a county superintendent and the principal of the African American high school that was named in his honor.
The five-hour tour will also guide participants through 10 historical markers, including the Bishop Ward Normal and Collegiate Institute, Ebenezer Baptist Church, First Missionary Baptist Church, Grant’s Colony and Oakwood Cemetery, where the group will visit the grave sites of Joshua Houston and his family, as well as the graves of many of the prominent African Americans of the period.
Walker County Historical Commission marker coordinator Donna Coffen has been dedicated to marking Walker County’s historical spots rooted in African American heritage. She’s placed 16 African American history markers so far, with her sights set on marking The Drag, the once thriving Black business district located where Huntsville City Hall now resides, next.
“We need to know where we came from,” Coffen said. “We need to know the history of what happened before us, it’s very important.”
The Historic Tours of Texas African American Tour will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 21. Tickets are $50 per person and are available for purchase online at www.historictoursoftexas.com.
