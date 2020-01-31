An anonymous tip led police to the arrest of a suspect with nearly a gram of methamphetamine Thursday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to Dollar General, located in the 4000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 11:30 p.m., after they were given a tip about a woman sitting in her car in the parking lot for several hours. Officers say that the suspect – identified as Belinda Wilbanks, 47, of Huntsville – was acting suspiciously, talking quickly and becoming uncooperative.
Authorities say that they searched the vehicle and found a pill bottle containing nearly a gram of methamphetamine.
“I would like to thank those in the community for contacting us and being so diligent,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our officers also did an excellent job recovering the drugs and making the arrest.”
Wilbanks was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $11,000 in bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.