A tip by an off-duty officer led to a three-agency search for a fugitive Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Acorn Hill Drive and State Highway 19 in Huntsville.
Off-duty Huntsville police officer Brandon Boyd was driving near the intersection around 2 p.m., when he noticed a vehicle used in several local thefts. Police say the driver was pulled over, and while speaking to the passenger, the driver took off in the vehicle. The driver is still at-large.
HPD asked for the assistance of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 unit to search for the fugitive. With the help and cooperation of the agencies and the passenger, officers were able to recover two lawnmowers and a camper trailer stolen by the suspect.
“I want to thank WCSO and the TDCJ K-9 unit for their help in our search,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “We are still collecting information and searching for the fugitive, and hope to make an arrest soon.”
