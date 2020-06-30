Huntsville police are on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery of a cell phone store Monday night.
Records show that a large amount of cash was stolen from a black container that was used as a safe at the Cricket Wireless store in the 1500 block of Sam Houston Ave. in Huntsville.
Police say that a man entered the store around 5:45 p.m., with at least two other shoppers inside. The black male had a bandana wrapped around his face and appeared to have something wrapped around his hand that he claimed was a gun, records show.
According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, authorities were able to recover surveillance video from the scene and interviewed both witnesses, but no suspect has been located.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.