Huntsville police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning on Interstate 45.
One person was injured and is currently recovering in the intensive care unit of Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
Police say the victim and suspect were engaged in an argument at Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club on 11th Street, which then moved to Whataburger on the Interstate 45 South Feeder Road. The suspect continued to follow the victim in his white Kia Soul near Huntsville Memorial Hospital when the shots were fired around 3 a.m.
Officers say the suspect pulled up to the vehicle and fired numerous shots into it, hitting the victim in his arm.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, before being airlifted to Memorial Hermann, where he remains in intensive care.
“We are hoping the public will be able to assist with this investigation and we can make a swift arrest,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “If you know what happened or hear any information, please report it.”
Tips can be reported to Chief Lunsford at 936-291-5480 or anonymously to the Walker County Crimestoppers at 936-294-9494.
