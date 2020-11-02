NEW WAVERLY — A hostage situation ended peacefully early Monday evening, after a near 10-hour negotiation.
At 7:24 a.m. Walker County 9-1-1 received a call about a dispute with shots fired near the intersection of FM 1374 and Ranch Road, just outside of New Waverly. Captain Tim Whitecotton with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and LT. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that 38-year-old Mark Mathison shot a woman in the shoulder as he arrived on scene and then struck a second female with the butt of the gun. He then forced the woman who he had hit and her 9 and 12 year old children into their residence at gunpoint.
Spencer said Mathison then used pepper spray on the woman and children once they were inside the home.
Authorities with WCSO and the Department of Public Safety were able to quickly extract the gunshot victim from outside of the residence and she was transported to a nearby hospital.
Hostage negotiations continued throughout the day on Monday and ended shortly after 5:30 p.m., when Mathison and the victim exited the residence peacefully.
Spencer said that Mathison is believed to be either the husband or ex-husband of the female that was held hostage the duration of the day. The children are believed to either be his current or former stepchildren.
Specer noted that Mathison has been under investigation for continuous sexual assault of a child. He said he believes that the recent charge may have been the cause of the dispute. Authorities also noted that Mathison had recently removed an ankle monitor within the past few days.
