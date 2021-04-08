A man wanted in connection with a homicide case in Bexar County has been arrested in Huntsville, authorities confirmed.
Jail records show that 19-year-old Noah McGary was taken into custody Thursday morning after a brief manhunt near the Republic at Sam Houston apartments on Lake Road. Huntsville police said the department had received word from the U.S. Marshal Service’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force that McGary was believed to be in Huntsville after making his way to the area from San Antonio, where a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
McGary was wanted for a charge of capital murder by terror or threat.
Huntsville police said McGary was booked into the Walker County Jail as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition to Bexar County.
“This was a great effort by multiple agencies to take a very violent offender off the street,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided when it's made available.
