UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. Huntsville Police Department issued a statement that officers responded to a call regarding a possible threat of violence towards students at local schools. School officials were notified of the threat and immediately took action to protect students, staff and faculty.
The statement says that "out of an abundance of caution" all campuses were locked down. The suspect was identified and charges have been filed.
UPDATE at 2:32 p.m. All campuses will remain in "SECURE" status until afternoon dismissal. Huntsville Police will remain present at all campuses during dismissal.
EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION:
As a precautionary measure, all Huntsville ISD campuses are in a "SECURE - LOCK OUT" status according to our Standard Response Protocols until further notice due to a possible outside threat currently being investigated by the Huntsville Police Department, according to school officials.
Students and staff are in their classrooms, hallways are clear and all exterior doors are locked during this time. For safety reasons, we ask that you please stay clear of our campuses until the all clear has been given to return to normal operations.
An update will be provided as soon as one is available.
