A suspect was found with nine pills of ecstasy during an attempted theft Thursday morning at the Huntsville Walmart.
Police were called to Walmart, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 around 9 a.m. Thursday, when loss prevention reported a suspicious man. Walmart employees informed police that the suspect – identified as Justin Portele, 40 – had been in the store since 4 a.m. and had removed alarms off certain items.
Officers located Portele and found him with several items he attempted to steal. A further search also located a prescription bottle, containing drugs with various colors.
“Great work by our officers and a big thanks to our friends at Walmart,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes. “I am happy we were able to prevent anything being taken or anyone hurt.”
Portele was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $10,000 in bond.
