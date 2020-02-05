Police have arrested a murder suspect after a body was discovered from a 2018 vehicle fire in northern Walker County.
Eulises Moreno Molina, 20, who had fled to Mexico, was detained by U.S. Customs Agents last week in Laredo as he attempted to re-enter the United States. He was booked into the Walker County Jail on Monday.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Moreno as a suspect and he fled into Mexico before a warrant could be issued,” officials with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Walker County detectives have been working with Federal authorities both in U.S. and Mexico in attempts to arrest Moreno. However, before that could take place Moreno tried to re-enter the U.S. and was stopped and detained by U.S. Customs.”
Moreno, who is from North Carolina, was residing Texas at the time Juan Gomez-Cedillos, 40, was found dead in a burned vehicle in March 2018 on the 100 block of FM 2989.
Authorities initially thought the blaze was the result of a traffic accident, but further investigation showed evidence of foul play.
Two other suspects have been charged in connection to the murder, as investigators believed the homicide to be gang related.
Wilver Antonio Laienez Flores, 22, of Housotn was arrested on April 24, 2018, while Franklin Platero-Rodriguez, 23, was detained by U.S. Marshalls on May 24, 2018 in Ladson, South Carolina.
Both have been charged with first degree murder and are currently being held in the Walker County Jail.
Charges have not been confirmed for Molina, who is currently being held on a $500,000.
