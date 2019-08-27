One person is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Walker County.
The chase started north of Huntsville on Interstate 45 when police attempted to pull over the suspect — later identified as D’Andre Cottrell, 22 — in his black Nissan SUV with Mississippi license plates. The vehicle was later identified as stolen.
Officials say that a pursuit was initiated as the vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield to Deputy Sylvester Glaze’s emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle exited the roadway and came to a complete stop into a bar ditch north of Veterans Memorial Drive. The driver then exited the vehicle and began to run west into a wooded area.
Walker County Sheriff Deputies along with the help of Huntsville Police Department and Sam Houston University Police searched the area, and were able to locate the driver of the vehicle.
Police say that two loaded firearms were located in the vehicle during a search, one of which was returned as stolen out of Mississippi.
Cottrell is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of evading arrest, theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond is currently set at $40,000.
“I am glad to see that no one was injured in the situation and I am proud of how our staff handled the incident with such professionalism,” Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae said.
