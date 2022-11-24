Supper Party to release new album

Supper Party is a band with deep roots in Walker and Trinity counties. The two central members of the band, Shane and Kayla Doyle began their musical journey together in Huntsville in a group known as the Gypsy Davies. On Dec. 9, they will release their new album, “Love you, Bye”.
The album is a collection of songs that Kayla and Shane have written together over the years since they met and serves as a chronicle of their personal journey. Their newest single “Howl” is the kind of ballad that becomes a classic love song because of the quality of the music and the harmony of their voices. It tells the story of them falling in love.
“Snowbird”, was Supper Party’s first single, released in July of this year. It highlights the silky voice and disposition of Kayla and the talent that surrounds her. It was also the first song that Shane and Kayla wrote together in 2017 while living in North Carolina.
“Bogan’s Blues” is a nod to their friend, Bogan Lawrence who they met in Huntsville. It showcases Shane’s voice and the folk, country and bluegrass roots that helped shape his early musical tastes. It gives a taste of the band’s instrumental prowess and their ability to show you a good time.
Shane learned to play guitar from his father at a very young age, and had a few bands in Florida before his family moved to Huntsville in 2004. He met Will Ezzell through mutual connections and wound up being roommates and best friends. Ezzell loved to sing and they soon came to realize that their talents combined were greater than the sum of their parts.
They formed the Gypsy Davies, which gained a cult following in Huntsville and the surrounding area. They became widely popular, playing the Gypsy Road Show at El Roy Icehouse in Trinity and opening for guest performers at Smokin’ Jozee’s downtown, now known as 12th Street Bar.
At the same time, their friends Greg and Paul Picket ran a sound studio in the avenues of Huntsville. Their monthly open house was a welcome social event and consistent hub for singers, songwriters, and musicians who were drawn to the talent and laid back atmosphere created by the Picket family.
Through this network, other band members would come and go, but the one who would make a lifelong impact on Shane and the Gypsy Davies was then named Kayla Bauer.
In 2012, Kayla was a sophomore studying dance and theater at SHSU. She was buying a ukulele at One Music Square in Huntsville when she met Shane. She left such an impression on him that he wrote a song about it called “Trinity River Blues” and in that song was born a love that has led them down a road with a far reaching horizon.
“I’ve been in the performing arts since I was three, so the stage was always home to me” said Kayla. “Although I was in musicals, I never considered myself a singer. Even singing background vocals in the Gypsy Davies, I felt nervous. The second I started writing my own songs, it felt right.”
Kayla’s voice was an inspiration to Shane, and their transformation of the band from duet to trio made them the sweethearts of Huntsville. Shane and Kayla were married in 2015 near the banks of the river that was the backdrop of their early days as a couple. At their wedding reception the collection of singers and musicians that came to celebrate their union didn’t stop playing until it was almost dawn.
That family of musical artists provided the support to start recording their original music. The Gypsy Davies released their self-titled album in 2016 with the help of Greg Picket and John Toland as well as Derek Ely and Chris Shotliff. Their next move was California, in pursuit of a larger arena. But the path west was not as lucrative as they had hoped.
Serendipitously, they received an offer to relocate. Their good friend had been raving about his hometown of Asheville as a promising environment for creatives, so they made another cross country leap of faith to North Carolina. They gave it their best shot, but the connections they made didn’t prove to be solid enough to keep them together as performers.
After a decade, this is where the Gypsy Davies parted as a band, but not as a family. Ezzell stayed behind, marrying his SHSU sweetheart Kyrstin and developing a career in theater. They are expecting their first child next year, and he is now the director of the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre.
“The music I made with Shane, and then later with Shane and Kayla is one of my greatest accomplishments in life,” said Ezzell.
Shane and Kayla returned to Trinity in 2019 and began reconnecting with old friends.
They also met quite a few new musicians as they began to perform as a duet in welcoming places like the Zen Tent, organized by Eric Overstreet of Zen City.
“Someone gave me Eric’s walkie talkie to hold until he got there so I put it on and went to work and haven’t stopped since,” said Kayla. Zen City is a collective of musicians and music lovers that holds late night stage shows at festivals like Old Settler’s Music Festival and Utopiafest. Kayla served as their President for two years.
“It was a breath of fresh air to enjoy playing music again, with no agenda, and no direction. Just playing and singing because it’s what we love to do,” said Shane.
She and Shane performed in the Zen Tent at a festival as Dinner Party and received rave reviews. There they connected with Shaun Brennan, the CEO of Splice Records. A year later they were signed to the Splice label. They adopted the name Supper Party when they began recording their new album.
They now live in Porter where Shane spends much of his time woodworking in his home shop. He began working construction with Tom Reynolds in Huntsville at the age of 14. He then learned fine woodworking from Kevin Currie and later moved on to bigger projects with Morrison Brothers Construction in Trinity. He stays busy building when he isn’t making music.
Kayla is the recording manager of Red Tree Recording Studio in Magnolia and recently became the General Manager of The Last Concert Cafe in Houston. They call Conroe the base of their music family, citing The Corner Pub as one of the sources of musical talent that created their collective group. The pub co-sponsors River Revival with Splice Records on the Guadalupe River each fall, where you can find Supper Party on the lineup of performers.
Their core performance band is a quartet, featuring Charles Peters on lead guitar and professional cellist Valarie Young. When scheduling allows, they are joined by Caleb Pace on electric guitar, bassist Sarah Smith, drummer Russ Ekhardt and Kevin “Haystack” Foster, who plays fiddle and mandolin.
James Johnson, another musical influence from Huntsville, taught Kayla how to play guitar roughly two years ago, lending another dimension to Supper Party. Shane added the mandolin to his repertoire a few years ago and is now working toward mastering the pedal steel guitar.
The album is dedicated to Kayla’s grandmother, Bessie Ruth Bauer, who passed away a few years ago. She was Kayla’s favorite person on Earth. “Love you, Bye” is the title track and was written by Kayla. She says the line came to her one day and the rest easily followed, and that the process of producing the song was part of finding acceptance of her loss. Kayla also did the graphic design for the album, featuring a picture of her grandma on the cover.
“Creating this album was a love story itself. We never imagined these songs would blossom into what they are now. Having some of the best musicians and people you can find come together to create and take our little attic studio recordings to a bonafide record. Thank you to everyone who played a part in bringing this to life. We can’t wait for you to hear it,” said Kayla.
Sergio and Friends of Ancient Car Society will be the opening act for Supper Party at their album release event at the Continental Club in Houston on Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. Learn more about Supper Party https://supperpartyband.com/. Find their music on all streaming platforms and on social media @supperpartyband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.