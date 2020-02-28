The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Breakfasts (SBB) are one of our monthly networking events, providing an opportunity for members to get to know fellow chamber members and community leaders.
SBB is all about building business relationships and having fun while you are doing it! Enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by Farmhouse Café and share an "infomercial" to build your business!
The next breakfast, sponsored by Superior Cleaning Solutions, will take place on Thursday, March 12th and will be held at the Farmhouse Café located at 1004 14th Street in the Midway Plaza.
Cost is only $10 for Chamber Members, $15 for potential members and is payable at the door.
Market your business even further by bringing literature/flyers/etc to display on our member table AND you can donate a door prize announced from the microphone!
Doors OPEN at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8:00 a.m.
Please call the Chamber at (936) 295‑8113 for more information.
