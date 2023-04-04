Sundown at Sam’s kicks off local live music

Live music is a tonic for the soul. There is really no substitute for the experience of a live concert, where the artist and audience connect and create memories that last a lifetime. The world has been starving for this kind of connection. One local music lover felt that need and spent the last two years creating a new music series to showcase the talent that resides close to home.
At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, the new Sundown at Sam’s will kick off at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum Grounds with artists Logan McCune and Jessie Wortham. Both are talented musicians with a following in Huntsville that has been expanding in recent years.
“The public is invited to enjoy a great lineup of artists who know their craft and take their music very seriously,” said event organizer Darren Grant.
Grant has been an economics professor at SHSU for 15 years, but he’s been a music lover all of his life. Trained as an organist, he once played weddings and churches. He and his wife Marsie used to play for tips in the courtyard of a New Orleans coffee house. Grant taught himself how to play guitar and performed on stage only once.
“I wasn’t great. I was terrified. But I came out of that with a tremendous appreciation for people who can make music from a piece of wood with strings, especially those who can sing and play at the same time. I’m in awe every time I hear live music,” said Grant.
Grant is a concert hound with a wide range of musical tastes. He frequents gospel concerts around Huntsville and attends jazz festivals in New Orleans and Montreal. He’s taken his family to see acts that range from Green Day and Avril Levigne to Neil Diamond and James Taylor. He and Marsie have been to bluegrass festivals all over Texas and love Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic. He is proud to say he’s sung “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” with Mark Chesnutt at Billy Bob’s, where he’s been to see live shows at least a dozen times.
“At some point, it hit me that there’s a lot of talent in Huntsville,” said Grant. He knew he wanted to create a showcase, but he wanted some sage advice on how to go about it. He reached out to his friends Pam and James Johnson, who were longtime hosts of house concerts and organizers of live shows at Thoreau Woods Unitarian Church.
A few months later while he was out on an evening walk, Grant met Derrick Birdsall, who had recently been named the new director of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum. Grant planted the seed of thought in hopes that the showcase could happen on the stage at the museum grounds.
The location is a natural amphitheater, surrounded by shade trees. Grants says it’s the perfect place for the audience to connect to the artist. He wanted the music to harmonize with the setting, providing an intimate and relaxing experience that promotes a connection between SHSU and the community.
It took a long time from that point for the plan to work its way through the bureaucracy and to prove the project was viable in order to secure the necessary resources.
Grant also worked closely with Main Street Manager Annel Guadalupe on logistics, to be sure that he was adding to the music offerings already established, rather than competing with them.
Gospel, bluegrass and Americana became the obvious genres that fit the bill and the essence of the grounds. Grant’s main caveat in the selection of artists was to stay local.
All of the artists live in Huntsville or within an hour’s drive.
“I’d rather hear someone local who is pouring everything they’ve got into their performance than a big concert by a superstar,” said Grant.
When they finally made it to staging a trial run last October, the musicians were on point, the sunset was gorgeous, and Birdsall agreed it was a go. On May 4, local favorite Gail Ryder will be joined by Mary Charlotte Young from Bryan/College Station. On May 18, Tin Top Road from Fairfield will feature bluegrass. The event is sponsored by Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools and C.A.T. Café.
“I’m really looking forward to the experience on a personal level,” said Grant. “As much as an audience member as the music coordinator.”
Across town at Rather Park, a new stage is being built for the Main Street Music Series, set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, featuring award winning singer Sundance Head. The event will coincide with Wine Down, Whiskey Up from 4 to 8 p.m. on the downtown square. The series will continue through the summer on the second Saturday of each month, with new artists in June, July, and August.
The combined schedule of events gives Huntsville residents three free concerts in the month of May. The organizers for both venues have worked really hard and hope the entire community will come out to support live music in Huntsville.
Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged at the SH Museum. Coolers are permitted, but no glass containers are allowed. For more information about the event, visit the museum’s web page at http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/sundown-at-sams.
For more info about the Main Street Music Series, find it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COHmainstreet.
