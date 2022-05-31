Early Sunday morning, New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS were dispatched to a rollover accident on I-45 southbound near the New Waverly exit. The NWFD District Chief and two units from Station 71 in New Waverly were the first to arrive just before 7:30 am, reporting a car on its side with two occupants trapped. One of the victims was partially under the car and both were critically injured.
Engine 71 worked to stabilize the vehicle and began extrication of the first patient that was trapped under the vehicle while two NWFD Paramedics initiated treatment of both victims. Engine 75 responded from their station on Hwy 75 and upon arrival they assisted with extrication of the second victim. Once they were rescued both patients were moved to arriving Walker County EMS units, where their care was continued as they were transported to the trauma center at Conroe Regional Medical Center. Traffic was impacted for approximately two hours as DPS Troopers began their investigation and Tow Operators worked to remove the vehicle and clear all debris from the freeway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.