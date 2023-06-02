Summer programs at SH Museum begin Saturday

The Sam Houston Memorial Museum staff is hosting a series of hands on programs throughout the summer that will engage and educate visitors free of charge. Every Saturday from June 3 to August 12, interpreters will offer an activity with significant ties to the life and times of Sam and Margaret Houston. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations on the museum grounds.
“It’s important to us to bring affordable, fun and educational programs to our local community,” said Curator of Exhibits Nancy Gajan. “We all understand the challenge of finding positive ways to spend time together as a family, especially when kids are out of school for the summer. Each program is something we think kids will love to learn and parents can also enjoy.”
On June 3, the presentation will be about grinding corn. Visitors will be able to see the machines that were traditionally used to turn corn into meal and flour. Guests can try their hand at using a mortar and pestle, and take a bag full of processed corn to go and feed the ducks.
June 10 will feature a living exhibit about needlepoint by Briana Beaulieu, who will present small embroidery frames and a full size quilt.
A replica of Margaret Houston’s quilt frame will hold a work in progress. Guests can learn a simple tie knot technique to bind the layers of the quilt together. Joy Matchett will be at Bear Bend Cabin, offering a live demonstration on spinning.
The live demonstration on June 17 will be a reenactment of a traditional duel, courtesy of Thomas Manthei and Tim Ross.
Based on the rules of engagement from ‘The Code Duello”, the gentleman will exhibit how disputes were once settled within a code of honor.
The duels will be presented every hour in front of Bear Bend Cabin.
June 24 is all about fun and games. The staff will present a number of toys and period games plus a tutorial with fabric to make a rag doll to take home.
The whole family can enjoy Hoops and Sticks, Jacob’s Ladder, Cup and Ball, and the Game of Graces, which teaches the graceful etiquette of movement in public places.
July will include fabric dying, sewing, learning to chink a log cabin and how to make ice cream in a hand crank machine. On July 26, Steamboat House will be open for a special presentation about the life and loss of General Sam Houston. The director, staff, and volunteers look forward to welcoming the public to the grounds this summer.
As an added bonus, all active duty military personnel and their families pay no entry fee under the Blue Star Museum Program from May 20 to September 3. Thanks to a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense, more than 2,000 museums across the nation offer free admission to military personnel, National Guard and Reserve members. Simply present your Geneva Convention Common Access Card or your 1173 ID for free admission for the ID holder and up to 5 family members.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic, tour the grounds, and visit the Wigwam Neosho Gift Shop throughout the day.
The museum grounds are open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Open hours for the museum, located at 1836 Sam Houston Ave, are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information about their programs and events, visit http://samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/.
