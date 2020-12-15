A subject has been taken into custody for a mental evaluation following a suicidal incident Tuesday afternoon in south Huntsville.
Around noon, authorities from the Huntsville Police Department responded to a residence on Powell Road. Local residents between Vicki Drive and the Interstate 45 feeder road say that they were asked to evacuate their homes due to a bomb threat.
Police have confirmed to The Item that a bomb wasn't involved, but the subject was threatening to blow himself up.
The suspect has been taken into custody and a investigation is underway.
—
More details will be released here when they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.