James D. Sugg, Jr., Ph.D is the new County Extension Agent for Walker County, and he plans to build on the 4H Program, with educational opportunities, robotics and a variety of projects.
The 4-H Handbook states the organization is a youth development program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. The purpose is to provide boys and girls the opportunity to learn, develop life skills and form attitudes enabling them to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society. The 4-H Program has opportunities for both rural and urban youth and is open to all youth ages 8 to 18 years of age.
Sugg was hired in December 2022 by the Walker County Commissioner’s Court following the retirement of Reggie Lepley who retired in August 2022, after 30 years of service.
Suggs has degrees in Agricultural Economics-Agribusiness, Agricultural Education and Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communication, all from Texas A&M University.
Sugg has certifications from Texas Animal Health Commission Certified CWD Postmortem Sample Collection, National Incident Management System Certification, Texas Beef Quality Producer. He has 20 years of experience working with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, having worked in Rusk and Nacogdoches counties.
“My wife is a teacher and finishing out her contract. We are empty nesters and happy to be in Huntsville,” said Sugg. “When this opening came up, I was excited to apply and plan for Huntsville to be our final move.”
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency that provides programs, tools and resources on a local and statewide level that teach people improved agriculture and food production, advanced health practices, environmental protection, economic and youth programs. With 250 county offices serving Texans in all 254 counties, county Extension Agents serve families, youth, communities and businesses throughout the state.
The creation of this service occurred when congress passed the Hatch Experiment Station Act of 1887 which led to the founding of the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station at the Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas.
To help the land-grant universities extend their findings to the farmers and ranchers that relied on their advancements, Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act in 1914. The Texas Agricultural Extension Service was established on January 29, 1915.
In 1948, the Extension agency was incorporated with six other agencies into the newly established Texas A&M University System. Texas Agricultural Extension Service changed its name in 2001 to Texas Cooperative Extension and again in 2008 to Texas AgriLife Extension Service. On September 1, 2012, the agency incorporated “A&M” into its name becoming Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
“I am still in the phase of evaluating the needs of Walker County,” said Sugg.“Recent calls have included individuals who newly purchased small and large acreage and have questions about the land.
For more information on the services and programs provided by the Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Services/Cooperative Extension Programs, log on to www.walker.agrilife.org or call 936-435-2426.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.