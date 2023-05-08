Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12, and this year, a few students of Hornet Success Academy (HSA) took the time to express how much their teachers mean to them.
The HSA is a Alternative Education Program, made up of students that were in danger of not graduating. They may have had to go to work, have gotten pregnant, moved around, gottem behind on credits, or something that caused them to get off track.
Students accepted to HSA complete their remaining high school credits through blended instruction comprised of direct teach with a certified teacher and Edgenuity, which is a web-based computer program. The Hornet Success Academy is located on the campus of Huntsville High School, and admission into this program is by application only.
HSA gives our students a hand up to a future with endless possibilities. We continue to work with our students a year after they graduate to help them prepare for post-secondary success. We work with community businesses and organizations that help our students find jobs, internships, and pathways to college or technical school. We have students who have earned their CDL’s, realtor license, and cosmetology certifications.
Director of Alternative Education Programs and HSA Sharonda Johnson said the program is also designed to help students explore other careers and programs outside of the normal traditional pathway to success.
“From this program, students hear testimonies and success stories from people of all walks of life,” Johnson said. “The goal of this program is to inspire, educate and empower students that if they can ‘dream it and work for it, it can happen.’”
Johnson said several of the HSA students have gotten opportunities for employment and education.”
HSA has experienced great success in its four years of operation.
“Within the last two years, most of our students have found career-oriented jobs, internships, technical training, truck driving licensure, and are currently enrolled in college and universities,” Johnson said.
Natalia Dennis, educator and mother of an HSA student, spent time with students in honor of Teacher Apprecation Week.
She said that the HSA teachers are deserving of the words the students had to say.
“I am in awe of these teachers and staff,” Dennis said. “Classic teachers in classrooms do not have time to pour in to the kids but HSA teachers do. I see the love and time they give to them.”
Dennis added that she has witnessed everyone at HSA go beyond for the students.
“Kids open up and gain confidence personally and academically,” Dennis said. “Far and beyond academics.”
Below are comments from students at HSA:
“I am thankful to everyone in HSA for always motivating everyone. Both students and each other. They are an example to us because they demonstrate this kindness towards each other. Thank you, HSA for understanding our situations and supporting me outside of academics,” said Ivan Aniceto.
“I’m grateful for Ms. Wiese always checking on me and helping me to stay focused on my work,” said. Alex Poe
“Dear Ms. Jones. I appreciate all the hard work you do! You’re a very honest and strict teacher who cares about students getting their work done. These past four months have gone by quickly, and I may not talk much, but I appreciate all the help you gave me ma’am,” said Jose Cruz.
“My favorite person at HSA is Ms. Johnson. She’s funny and she makes my days better. My favorite people in HSA would be EVERYONE. No one doubts you. All of them push me forward,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous.
“I thank you Mr. Archie for consistently checking on me and assisting me with college preparation. You are calm to be around and always patient with us students. Thank you for being a part of HSA staff,” said another student who wished to remain anonymous.
What has HSA done for you?
PB: “Gave me a second chance”
JC: “ HSA has helped me realize that I can accomplish anything if I put my mind to it”
JG: “It has literally changed my life. The support system is awesome. I don’t know what I would do without the HSA staff” KG: “HSA has not only helped me graduate on time but early. Also they have provided me with opportunities after graduation.” DL: “ HSA helped me focus more, made me feel as I could actually do it”
AM: “HSA has helped me accomplish my goals one of them being was to graduate”
JW: “ They gave me the opportunity to excel and finish something I didn’t think I could.”
ZG: “It helped me graduate on time and to receive a full scholarship! I was going to look for a cosmetology school to attend, but HSA provided an opportunity to receive a full scholarship towards my dream of becoming a cosmetologist”
MH: “HSA has allowed me to complete high school in a timely manner. With one on one help from teachers in HSA, along with Mrs.Johnson, I have been able to finish high school with zero distractions & anything else that might hinder me from graduating” JM: “HSA helped me push harder in life”
RV: “ HSA helped me graduate after being away from the country for 2.5 years. HSA helped me to concentrate on myself and encouraged me to finish.”
CS: “HSA has helped me be more confident about my future”
KH: “ HSA taught me that school doesn’t have to be hard.”
HW: “ Showed me something I didn’t think was possible”
AM: “Tolerate my ways and mindset and helped me focus on graduation”
SC: “HSA has helped me get to where I am now. They’ve shown me I can be successful. They gave me a chance to show that I can do anything as long as I’m willing to put in the work”
LA: “HSA has been the best experience for me from any school I’ve been to. If I wasn’t in HSA I would still be a scattered mess and overworked”
KH: “ Probably a bum without plans. You guys motivated me and stayed with me”
PS: “ HSA helped me accomplish getting my high school diploma after I wanted to give up on getting it. It’s also helped me by realizing you have to work for what you really want and not give up even if it gets hard”
KA: “Helped me graduate, I’d probably be out of school with no diploma”
TC: “HSA gave me the extra push I needed. Without hsa I wouldn’t have decided where i wanted to be. Thank you!”
IE: “HSA helped me alot. If I wasn’t in HSA, I wouldn’t be where I am now”
NE: “HSA has made everything possible for me and helped me be who I am right now successful. Honestly without HSA I’d still be skipping and not caring about anything”
ZF: “HSA has given me a chance that the school couldn’t. It let me excel & thrive to fulfill my passions”
AH: “It has pushed me to finish strong no matter what and to never give up. Without HSA I’d probably be at home trying to figure out life”
AJ: “I’d probably still be in school”
DL: “If it wasn’t for HSA honestly I think it would have been a crazy, bumpy school year ahead”
AP: “HSA has given me a chance at graduating. It’s helped me realize and snap back into reality and honestly I wouldn’t be here at all if I knew there wasn’t a chance, but there was and I’m forever thankful for it and the lovely people I met.”
KQ: “HSA has given me the opportunity to finish high school. They offered me support when no one else wanted to. I’d be at home without my diploma.”
NS: “This program and the staff kept me motivated to push through and finish for myself. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
