The Miss Texas Latina Pageant is a platform for Latino women to promote their voices and discover their talents. The program also provides networking opportunities for personal and professional development. This September, Lone Star College student Nicole Nunez will represent New Waverly.
“If I win, it will be so much more than a crown and a title. I want to use my voice to help children,” she said.
Nunez grew up in Chicago and moved to Kyle, Texas at age seven. She grew up primarily in Kingwood and graduated from Porter High School in 2020. Nunez has almost completed her associate’s degree at Lone Star College. She said she plans to attend either Sam Houston State University or Texas A&M to complete her degree in Elementary Education, focusing on special needs children.
Her time at Journey Church in Kingwood solidified her love of working with children. She says her experience there teaching Sunday school to elementary aged children allowed her to become part of something bigger herself. She started as a teacher’s assistant and worked her way to lead instructor.
“Journey Church changed my life,” Nunez said.
Nunez didn’t grow up thinking she would wear a crown. She struggled with her confidence and self worth.
“As I grow within this experience, even if I don’t win the pageant, growing both physically and professionally, I want to bring awareness to issues that matter to me,” she said. “I want other girls to see that they can do what I am doing.”
Mental health is just one issue to which she hopes to bring to higher awareness. She specifically cites the effects of social media and its effects on the perception of body image.
“Being glued to your phone all day, comparing yourself to others can be really harmful to your self confidence,” she siad.
Education and learning, especially for people in poverty is another area of interest for Nunez. She said her parents are incredible examples of what perseverance can achieve.
“My parents worked hard and transformed our lives because of their passion and desire to do better,” she said. “They are the biggest influences in my life.”
Nunez said her parents taught her how to invest and how to stand up for herself.
Her father Austin Torres introduced her to the pageant industry and inspired her to pursue the title due to the tremendous networking opportunities the program offers. Miss Texas Latina is the most exclusive Latino beauty pageant in Texas. Participants are exposed to a wide range of opportunities in the fields of community service, modeling, fashion and entertainment.
Another prominent issue for Nunez is health and personal fitness. She wants to show girls there are better ways to be healthy than what popular norms dictate. Her mother, Karina Torres has diabetes but continues to work and take care of her family regardless of her health issues.
“In my household, we’re a team. We are stronger together than we are apart,” Nunez said.
She also has a passion for writing. She has been writing stories since she was a little girl.
In honor of her heritage as a Mexican American and a citizen of New Waverly, Nunez says she wants to represent her community in the best way she can. She wants to serve as a volunteer in her area wherever the opportunities may arise. Nunez is sponsored by Willie’s BBQ and Burgers in New Waverly.
Pageant weekend begins Friday, Sept. 2 and the main event will be Sunday, Sept. 4 in Houston. The winner of Miss Texas Latina will advance to Miss U.S. Latina. The top finalist in that competition will go on to compete for Miss Latin American of the World. The Miss Latina Organization is for Latina residents of Texas ages 13 to 27. According to its official website, they are seeking “More than a model, a role model.” For more information about the organization, visit https://www.misstxlatina.com/.
