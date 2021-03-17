Spring Break at Sam Houston State University offers a time for those around campus to relax and recharge. However, that did not stop the spirit of service for Student Health Center (SHC) nurses Deborah Wynne-Hester and Frieda Turner who decided to use their time off to help Walker County administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Wynne-Hester and Turner administer care to students daily on campus as part of the SHC’s mission to provide preventative care services, a women’s health clinic, laboratory testing, and pharmacy services that are all affordable and easily accessible. They also are part of the team who administers vaccinations on campus as well. Erica Bumpurs, director of the SHC, explained that when Walker County asked for help, there was no hesitation from her staff.
“Walker County, Huntsville Family Medicine, Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Sam Houston State University worked as community partners to bring together a mass vaccination effort for our community,” Bumpurs said. “Frieda and Deborah chose to volunteer their time off to support their community and give vaccines. I am so proud that they are representing our Student Health Center vision of being patient-centered and giving their time and talents both for the Sam Houston community and Walker County.”
Wynne-Hester, a Huntsville native who has worked at SHSU for seven years as a registered nurse, said she takes pride in showing Walker County that Sam Houston State cares, and that helping the community, in turn, also helps SHSU.
“Committing time for this to the county falls in line with Sam Houston State’s motto ‘The measure of a Life is its Service,’” Wynne-Hester said. “What happens in the county effects what happens on campus too. So, I realized that if we work with the county to help get this vaccine out, that effects many of the people that we see on campus. There was no hesitation to come out and help.”
Turner, who has been part of the Bearkat family in the SHC for 25 years now, said that when the opportunity came up to volunteer her time it just made sense to do it for the good of her community.
“If you are a nurse, you have to like people and like helping people. That is what made me want to come out, is to help people in Huntsville,” Turner said. “Everyone has been so appreciative and thankful to have this vaccine available, it really is fun and makes you feel good to help.”
Walker County has distributed over 400 vaccines per day at the Walker County Fairgrounds this week. As they continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine allocations, Huntsville Family Medicine and Huntsville Memorial Hospital in partnership with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations based on the current phase(s) published by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Visit https://walkercountyvaccinate.com/ for more information.
