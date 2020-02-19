The Prison City Film Festival is just a week away. Among hundreds of films from around the world that will be showcased, several local students are set to premiere their works.
Prison City Film Festival will open its three days of activities on Wednesday in Downtown Huntsville, with a special screening of student films on Thursday. Two Sam Houston State University filmmakers, Jake Portie and Taylor Likens will be among those featured.
Jake Portie, a filmmaker from Houston, is currently studying tv and film production at SHSU. He is known for his psychological-thriller storytelling and distinct directing style. Two of his short films ‘Ruthless’ and ‘The Neighborhood Watch’ were state finalists in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival in 2015 and 2016.
“I have been creating films since I was about 9-years-old, when my grandmother bought me my first camcorder,” Portie said. “I eventually got better equipment, but ever since then I have been creating films and writing, which is another passion of mine.”
Portie’s film ‘Dancer’ received the award for best performance at the SHSU’s 2017 Spring Film Festival, and at the 2019 Prison City Film Festival’s Next Generation award – for best student film.
“‘Dancer’ was a really interesting film which followed a serial killer,” Portie added. “It was really cool to see the acclaim it got and to be recognized by the festival. I worked hard on it and I was glad that so many people enjoyed it.”
Portie's psychological-thriller set to debut at the festival, ‘Dr. Wolf’ follows the story of forensic psychologist Dr. Carbyn Wolf and explores a typical day in her life. In the film, Wolf examines the psychology of those in prison and the struggles they face. The film has been nominated for the 2020 PCFF Next Generation award – for best student film will screen Thursday at the Prison City Film Festival.
“I am so excited for people to come see the film,” Portie said. “It is very fulfilling when you can share your art with others. Prison City Film Festival really makes you feel special and literally rolls out the red carpet. They are very hospitable and I am so happy to be back again.”
Another local filmmaker, graduale level SHSU film student Taylor Likens will also have his work featured at the festival. Among other things, Likens has been a graphic designer, journalist, photographer, and film critic – but his passion has always lied in the storytelling aspect of filmmaking.
“I first became interested in filmmaking in high school, where we had a morning news program. I have always been a writer and transitioning into filmmaking became relatively easy,” Likens said. “I have worked on numerous projects and I have been able to transition my passion into my studies and my career. I currently help teach undergraduate courses in filmmaking at SHSU.”
Likens has won awards for directing, editing, and cinematography. His short films have appeared at numerous festivals, including Austin Revolution, West Texas Film Festival, the Sam Houston Film Festival and the first Prison City Film Festival in 2018.
“I have generally gravitated towards the horror genre in my filmmaking,” Likens added. “In the first Prison City Film Festival, I entered a film about a man being released from prison, which followed his first day out. It was mostly a silent film, but it got pretty good acclaim.”
‘U14,’ Likens’ film which will debut at the film festival, follows a late-night radio DJ who becomes bombarded with calls – all making the same ominous request for an unknown song. The film has received nominations in 12 categories at this year’s Prison City Film Festival, with a screening set for Thursday night.
“This film was inspired by dreams, which I have tried to draw from in my filmmaking,” Likens said. “I am very excited for people to see the film and the festival provides a great opportunity for smaller, local filmmakers to feature their hard work. It is important for people to recognize the artistic work others put together rather than just big-budget films.”
For tickets and information on more of the films, entertainment, and events at this year’s Prison City Film Festival, visit www.PrisonCityFilmFestival.com.
