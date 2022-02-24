HUNTSVILLE – First time film festival participant and Sam Houston State University film student Amna Rehman will be debuting her short film “Participant 47” Thursday at the Old Town Theater as part of the festival’s student block.
“Participant 47” was created in September, for the 48 Hour Film Project in Houston, where Rehman was tasked to write, shoot and edit a film in just 48 hours.
Reminiscent of the Netflix hit “Squid Games,” the film depicts a lineup of people that are taken into a forest to compete in a dark game constructed by the film’s antagonist. The film focuses on “Participant 47” and their race against the clock and their peers to find three keys, with whomever finds them first winning a prize.
“We were stressed,” Rehman said of the rushed process.
Starting at 7 p.m. on a Friday night, Rehman and her team of friends and fellow students received the three elements of a required character, a required prop and a required dialogue that must be included in her film, as well as the genre assignment of action and adventure.
They began brainstorming and stayed up until 3 a.m. drafting a script, followed by a full day of gathering props, costumes and six hours of filming, during which time she faced some technical difficulties, reducing her to one camera that she had to hand hold for the entirety of the shoot in Huntsville State Park.
“No one knew what they were doing, I had to be like, ‘stand in line here, at this point run toward that tree,’ all of these things we had to come up with on the go, because you don’t get to sit and plan it out as you would a normal movie,” Rehman said.
She spent the rest of the day Sunday editing up until 7 p.m., when the competition was over and the film was due.
“Around 6 p.m., I was hitting a bump in the road to the point where I was laughing, crying and editing all at the same time just trying to get it done by 7 p.m.,” Rehman said. “It was the most crazy stressful experience ever, but at the same time, I would do it all over again.”
“Participant 47” won awards in the Houston film competition for best choreography, honorable mention in musical score, best costume design and audience favorite. Now, Rehman’s short film has been named an official selection for the Prison City Film Festival’s student block on Thursday, where it will be shown on the big screen.
“I’m so nervous because I don’t think I ever will have publicly shown my work to that many people all at once sitting in a theater, so I’m terrified of that. I’m more excited to see everyone else’s because I know a lot of really talented filmmakers at Sam and to be able to see the films that they created, I’m super pumped for it,” Rehman said.
Thinking she was destined for a career in business or accounting, Rehman fell in love with film making in high school, after making the last minute switch to try a class in video production. She attributes her piqued interest to her teacher of the time and is now pursuing a degree and career in film production.
When Rehman finishes her studies at SHSU, she hopes to become a line producer, using the logistical side of her brain to schedule call-sheets and location scheduling, while getting to enjoy being a part of the day-to-day excitements of set life.
