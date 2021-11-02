Jon Strong, a Ward 4 candidate for the Huntsville City Council talks about his vision for the city during a political meet-and-greet hosted by the Republican Party of Walker County and the Walker County Republican Women on Tuesday at the Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville.
Joseph Brown | The Item
Ward 3 Huntsville City Council candidate Deloris Massey talks about her vision for the city during a political meet-and-greet hosted by the Republican Party of Walker County and the Walker County Republican Women on Tuesday at the Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville.
Joseph Brown | The Item
Strong, Massey win seats on Huntsville City Council
The Huntsville Item
Two new members were elected Tuesday to the Huntsville City Council.
Local property manager Deloris Massey will replace Irving in Ward 3 after defeating Trevor Thorn, an associate athletics director at Sam Houston State University. Massey had 132 votes, while Thorn had 104 votes.
In Ward 4, local realtor Jon Skelly Strong was victorious over fellow realtor Yvette McMurray with over 75% of the vote, 678-219.
Both winning candidates will be sworn in prior to the next meeting of the Huntsville City Council on Nov. 16.
