One hundred years ago today, women in the United States were guaranteed the right to vote with ratification of the 19th Amendment — secured by a 24-year-old Tennessee legislator’s decisive vote, cast at the bidding of his mother.
But it was a Walker County woman who helped pave the way in the Lone Star State, which ratified the amendment 14 months earlier.
Minnie Fisher Cunningham, from the small town of New Waverly, became heavily involved with the suffrage movement in 1915, serving four terms as the president of the Texas Woman Suffrage Association. The number of local auxiliaries quadrupled during her first year in office, largely because of her leadership.
In 1917, she moved to Austin to open a state suffrage headquarters near the Capitol to launch a campaign that culminated in legislative approval for woman suffrage in state primary elections in 1918.
Early in 1919, the president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association persuaded Cunningham to lobby Congress for passage of the 19th Amendment. When the amendment was finally passed and submitted to the states for ratification, Cunningham said she “pursued governors all over the west” and urged them to ratify it. That same year she helped organize the National League of Women Voters and became its executive secretary.
Twenty years later, Eleanor Roosevelt recalled that Cunningham’s address at the league’s second annual convention made her feel “that you had no right to be a slacker as a citizen, you had no right not to take an active part in what was happening to your country as a whole.”
In 1927, she became the first Texas woman to run for United State Senate, challenging Earle B. Mayfield, with a platform that advocated prohibition, tariff reduction, tax reform, farm relief, flood control, cooperation with the League of Nations and opposition to the Ku Klux Klan. She finished fifth out of six primary candidates, carrying only Walker County.
Cunningham later ran for governor in 1944, finishing second behind Coke R. Stevenson. Two years later she retired to her New Waverly estate, but continued to campaign for the Democratic party and organized ad hoc committees to support liberal causes.
In her later years she played a pivotal role in establishing the Texas Observer and managed the campaign headquarters for John F. Kennedy in New Waverly. She died Dec. 9, 1964, and was buried in her hometown.
—
Information from this story was derived from the Minnie Fisher Cunningham Papers at the University of Houston Libraries.
