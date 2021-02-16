COVID-19 vaccine distributions were slowed down Monday as a result of a historic winter storm.
The shipments were expected to include 407,650 first doses from the federal government, that were being shipped to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas. That includes 85 hub providers that will focus on broader community vaccination efforts including the hardest hit populations and areas in exchange for a steady supply of vaccine from week to week.
However, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Walker County was not expected to receive any of the allotment.
State officials say now that they don’t expect deliveries to occur until at least Wednesday.
The weather also put existing vaccine supply in jeopardy. Rice University on Monday abruptly began offering vaccines on its closed Houston campus after Harris Health System told the school it had about 1,000 vaccines that “were going to go to waste," said Doug Miller, a university spokesman. “The window was just a couple hours. They have to take care of it quickly,” Miller said.
Harris County officials said a facility storing the vaccines had lost power Monday and that a backup generator also failed.
COVID-19 UPDATE
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported 31 additional community cases of the virus on Monday. Meanwhile, state officials added just 2,981 new cases and 66 additional deaths.
Over 7,800 people are currently hospitalized from COVID-19 in the state, with 12.81% of hospital beds being utilized by COVID patients in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area. This was the sixth consecutive day that the area, which includes Walker County, has been below Gov. Greg Abbott’s 15% threshold. The county will be allowed to expand capacity and reopen bars if hospitalization remains below 15% capacity today.
