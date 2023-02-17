The best way to deal with your hurt and pain is to encourage others to make better choices, said President of the 7OGs Don Brown during the Stop the Violence Rally Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Martin Luther King Park.
The rally was in response to the recent murder of James Jones, 18, who was known through out the community and worked full time for a local lawn service.
“The turnout was tremendous, with over 100 young men and women attending,” said Allyson Kelly, a distant relative to the young man. An acappella rendition of “His Eye is on the Sparrow” was sung by VeShon Oten, also a relative of Jones.
Gary O’Bryant, uncle and guardian to Jones, encouraged the attendees to seek love and not violence and to value their lives. Also attending the rally was Frank Olivares, realtor and friend of the family, who offered up prayer and encouraging words to the attendees. James Jones’ funeral was held Saturday, Feb. 18.
