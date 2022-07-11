Ramiro Gonzales was sentenced to death in Texas after being convicted in the 2001 murder of Bridget Townsend. His execution was scheduled to take place in Huntsville, Texas July 13.
Gonzales was granted a stay on July 11 pending the outcome of a trial court review of statements on recidivism that have since been reevaluated. The appeal stated that trial expert Dr. Gripon gave false testimony that could have influenced the jury to consider Gonzales more likely to be dangerous in the future.
Communications Director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Amanda Hernandez confirmed, “we received the stay of execution this afternoon. The order was issued by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”
The execution has been postponed until the claim can be resolved.
