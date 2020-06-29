Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas took a slight step back on Monday, with the state reporting 4,288 new cases. Walker County followed suit with 37 new community cases from the weekend.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the new number of cases reported Monday brought the state's total to 153,011 confirmed cases. There have been 452 confirmed cases of the virus in Walker County, of which 61% remain active. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.
Also Monday, state health officials said 10 more deaths were reported from the virus, bringing the state's total to 2,403.
Texas is scrambling to contain what is now one of the nation’s biggest hotspots. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott once again closed bars and nightclubs on Friday, while also ordering rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers to cease operations. Outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must seek approval from local governments.
Abbott began lifting lockdown orders in May and has since accelerated his own timelines on some openings amid protests from conservatives.
Texas reached a record high positive test of 5,996 last Thursday and had surpassed 5,000 new cases the past six days.
On Friday, Texas surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time with 5,102 hospitalizations. Health officials said Monday that the number of people hospitalized was at 5,913.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The next community testing date is scheduled for July 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. You do not have to show symptoms to be tested, however, you must pre-register at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400, with registration beginning 48 hours prior to the testing date.
A valid ID is required at the test site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.