A Texas State Representative has filed a bill to finish building a wall along the Texas-Mexico border.
In a release, Representative Bryan Slaton (R- Royse City) said that he has filed HB 2862 to finish building the wall on the Texas-Mexico border that began during former President Donald Trump's administration. He says that the wall would significantly curb the surging illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.
"President Trump fought to bring real border security and was opposed by Republicans and Democrats in congress," Slaton said. "While hundreds of miles of new wall were built under his leadership, the Biden administration has already ceased border wall construction. It is time for Texas to stand up and finish the work that President Trump started. Let’s finish building the border wall now."
Included in the bill is the requirement that Governor Greg Abbott seek reimbursement from the federal government for construction costs, as well as the requirement that the wall be memorialized as the "President Donald J. Trump Wall."
