AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency shared results Thursday, Jan. 14, of optional beginning-of-year (BOY) assessments of students' knowledge and skills.
This effort to measure how well students maintained what they learned in their prior grade level, followed the cancellation of the end of school year 2019-20 STAAR tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results of the study indicate students experienced 3.2 months of instructional loss from the closures, in addition to the typical 2.5 months of summer learning loss. The Texas Education Agency said that 648,609 students from 334 different school systems took the optional BOY assessments online.
The agency said that results from STAAR tests taken at the end of this year will provide a more complete picture of COVID’s ongoing impact during the 2020-21 school year.
The Texas Education Agency is not using data from the assessments for any accountability purposes. Results for individual students and campuses were used by school systems and teachers to plan and implement any necessary instructional adjustments for the 2020-21 school year.
