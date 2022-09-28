Mayor Andy Brauninger and City Manager Aron Kulhavy are set to give the annual State of the City address on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The semi-formal address will be given at 5:30 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
However, it is the preceding meet-and-greet with city staff that draws the crowds.
This is an opportunity for residents to interact with City staff from each department. Residents are encouraged to ask questions, get to know more about the services offered by the City, and pick up some City swag along the way.
Officials are expected to give updates on current City Projects.
The City focuses many of their activities throughout the year on the Strategic Plan. The strategic planning document is meant to serve as a guide for the City staff to develop the annual budget for Council consideration and to provide Council with a succinct method of articulating to staff the policy direction for the City of Huntsville, both as a community and an organization. It also communicates to residents and community partners the City Council’s commitment to open government, communication, collaboration, and cooperation among all who live, work, recreate, educate, or operate a business in Huntsville. Additionally, the plan is meant to provide a road map for success that will lead families and new businesses to Huntsville to join an outstanding community where good governance and sound management provide the best that life has to offer.
From there, Council is presented with annual budgets to address the concerns raised at Strategic Planning.
The State of the City is an opportunity for City Council and the City Manager to talk about the successes and project completions made throughout the year. While citizens haven’t seen a State of the City address in a while, due to COVID-19, the evening is sure to be informational for those interested.
