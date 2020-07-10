On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services released a guidance letter to employers, after reports of testing sites and hospitals being overwhelmed. The agency noted that a large amount of people have been requesting testing and seeking a negative result as a condition for returning to work by their employer.
Officials say that this draws significant resources and efforts away from those that need immediate care and diagnosis.
—
See the full letter below.
