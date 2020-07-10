NVMYOYTJWNB4BASMJNX2A6I3WE.jpg

On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services released a guidance letter to employers, after reports of testing sites and hospitals being overwhelmed. The agency noted that a large amount of people have been requesting testing and seeking a negative result as a condition for returning to work by their employer. 

Officials say that this draws significant resources and efforts away from those that need immediate care and diagnosis.

See the full letter below. 

Download PDF LettertoTXEmployers.pdf
Download PDF LettertoTXEmployers_SPANISH 7.10.20.pdf

