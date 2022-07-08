AUSTIN — Results from the 2022 STAAR exams for Texas students in the third through eighth grades released last week show improvement in math and reading for each grade over the year prior.
The STAAR assessments are state-issued tests that measure academic performance in different subjects based on grade level. After observing a significant decline in scores in 2021 due to disrupted learning for more than a year, Texas Education Agency officials said student performance in the “meets grade level” category has improved, with results moving closer to and even exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
In mathematics, each elementary and middle school grade level reported results that were below pre-pandemic levels; however, each improved year over year, data shows.
The greatest improvement was seen in third grade where 41% of students met grade level requirements. In 2021, 29% of students reached the same criteria, and in 2019, 47% of students did so.
Fifth through eighth grades each saw less than 5% growth year over year, with eighth grade mathematics the furthest behind in reaching pre-pandemic levels.
In reading, not only did each grade reach pre-pandemic levels but they also surpassed them.
In 2022, about 50% of third graders met requirements compared to 43% in 2019. About 52% of fourth graders and 56% of fifth graders also did so, compared to 43% and 51% in 2019, respectively.
While eighth grade had the smallest percent improvement between 2019 and 2022, 11% more students met requirements in 2022 compared to 2021.
“The investments that the state is making in reading academies and accelerated instruction are clearly paying dividends for our students, and the results are a testament to the hard work of teachers across our state,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “While we still have much work to do to recover from COVID-related learning loss in mathematics, the improvements our students have made in reading are clear."
In June, TEA also released STAAR scores for high schoolers where those students also showed improvement over the year prior.
Texas education officials pointed to several pieces of state legislation passed last session focused on improving student outcomes in reading and math.
Those include House Bill 1525, which launched Texas COVID-19 Learning Acceleration Supports, or TCLAS. The program earmarked $1.4 billion to be distributed to districts for learning acceleration services, instructional materials, teacher pipelines, more instructional time and innovative school models.
House Bill 4545 entitled students to receive 30 hours of targeted tutoring before, during or after school for each subject in which they did not pass the corresponding end-of-course assessment, or to be assigned to a classroom overseen by a certified master, exemplary or recognized teacher.
State legislators also retired the fifth and eighth grade promotion requirement, eliminating high-stakes associations with the tests for elementary and middle school students.
Opponents of the STAAR exams claim they create high-pressure environments disruptive to effective learning, and that they encourage teachers to teach the test rather than lessons designed for the students in their classrooms.
Texas education officials point out that both federal and state laws require school systems to offer end-of-year assessments like the STAAR.
TEA will also be implementing changes to address these concerns including direction from House Bill 3906 passed in 2019, which requires the STAAR test to be redesigned to better align with classroom instruction. Other changes include a transition to a full online administration of the assessments and adding a writing portion to the reading/language arts assessment in grades third through eighth.
These changes “aim to improve student engagement and reduce teaching to the test,” officials said. These changes will fully take effect in spring 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.