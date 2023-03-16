Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Republic of Texas Presidential Library has been busy Spring Break week with spotlight events. Iron Horse Guest Ranch spent time on the museum grounds - the first time in a very long time. Guests worked with dyes at the kitchen, and blacksmithing Wednesday at the Raven’s Rangers Cabin. There was 19th Century coffee roasting and tasting, Tin Punch at Bear Bend Cabin, blacksmithing, and spinning at Houston Mercantile Thursday.
